'Tis the season to recycle

As you start receiving holiday boxes and start wrapping gifts, it's important to remember where to dispose of those items properly.

When it's time to throw out the items, things like wrapping paper, cellophane, and packing papers can be put in the regular trash.

But when it comes to Amazon boxes and regular cardboard, those items can go in the blue cans.

Community outreach coordinator for the Solid Waste Division Jancie Knight says during the holiday times, they will often see cardboard boxes with wrapping paper on it, which could cause slowdowns.

Knight says the best thing to do is to make sure the box is clear before recycling it, so workers don't have to pull the paper off.

"No wrapping paper or boxes packed with paper because when we bail these to recycle them, those items are not recyclable. So when they go through the process, that would be something that could cause a load to become what we call dirty. Therefore it's not recyclable as a whole," says Knight.

If you're unsure what can be recycled, you can click here.