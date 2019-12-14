'Tis the season to lend a helping hand

Community members are spreading holiday cheer this holiday season by giving back to those in need.

The third annual holiday pop up shop at the Cornerstone Women and Children's Shelter provided families with gifts for the holiday season.

"They take their time going through the store with their shopper, and then as they check out. We have a gift-wrapping station for them to wrap all their special items," says the creator of the holiday pop up shop, Danielle Giuseffi.

Families from the local area donated all of the items, and this year the goal was to have 300 gifts, but they exceeded that goal and reached 500.

"We're just a group of people who came together because we care about letting everyone have the joy of giving," says Giuseffi.

The pop up shop didn't only lift the spirits of those in need; it also helped the volunteers learn a valuable lesson.

"These people don't get as much as we do. So I want to share the love," says one volunteer Reagan Slinkard.

This was also a way for volunteers to step out of their comfort zone.

"It's not something that a lot of people would do. It's something nice to do around the community, and I like helping little kids and adults," says Avery Dormann.

And at the end of the day, everyone walked away with a smile on their face, knowing they will be able to put some presents under their tree.