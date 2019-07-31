Tips to keep your credit safe from data breaches

A hacker broke into Capital One's data and stole million's of people's information. There are some tips to keep in mind to avoid anything going wrong with your credit in the future.

FBI arrested a hacker on Monday for stealing millions of people's personal information by going through Capital One's database.

The data breach affected more than 100 million Americans information.

Social security numbers to 140,000 customers were swiped and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were stolen.

This is not the first data breach and probably not the last.

"Unfortunately, I think the data breaches are going to get worse because our information is getting more centralized. So it's going to be easier to hack. Plus, the technology for hackers is getting better and better," Terry Mills with Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills, said.

Capital One is partnered with Kohl's, Menard's and Cabela's so if you have one of these cards your a Capital One holder, just like Mills.

Mills advises everyone to go to annualcreditreport.com and get a free copy of your credit report to verify if your account was hacked.

"After that you want to contact the credit bureaus and get a freeze on all three of the credit reports and what that does it actually freezes any new activity on your credit report so nobody can open up an account or a loan or anything on your account," Mills said.

As for protection in the future, Mills said leave the credit freeze on for 90 days.

Though it may be a bother to constantly call to unfreeze your card when you want to use it, Mills said it protects you from anyone accessing new credit.