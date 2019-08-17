Tips to get your child back on a consistent schedule for school

The new school year is right around the corner and to kick it off on a high note it's important to get your child back in a routine.

Long summer days at the park are coming to an end, and that means school is right around the corner, and it's time to get back on a consistent schedule.

Getting your child ready for a new school year can be hard, especially when they're still in summer mode.

"Brushing their teeth, getting pajamas on shower or bath if they do that at night whatever the parents want them to do once they get back to school it would be a good time to start it now," says occupational therapist Alexa Martel.

Back to school means waking up early, so it's essential to limit the amount of screen time before your child goes to bed. A better option is having them read a book or play with some of their toys.

"No screen time an hour before bed has shown to be beneficial for helping children go back to sleep," says Martel.

Helping your child understand why their routine is starting to change is a step in the right direction to get them on the right track.

"Some kids are very much routine based, so a change in their routine can be really difficult," says Martel.

Along with schools comes some homework. This may also be an adjustment for some children; that's why it's important to have structured homework time.

"If the children have a definitive time, they have to work on something; they are much more likely to do it," says Martel.

Martel says when the school year starts, and the weekends come along, it's better to keep them on that school schedule like you do during the week, but every kid is different.

