Tips from an expert on how to keep insects and spiders out during Fall

As humans prepare for colder temperatures this Fall, so are eight-legged creatures and insects. Trying to find warmth and food, these bugs will try and find entry points to survive.

Kurt Allen is a scientist who studies bugs for the U.S. Forest Service, and said there are ways to keep unwanted creatures out of your home at a low cost, besides just squishing them.

"Make sure you don't have like gaps or holes in your garage door, holes in your screen door if you still have a screen door open or just don't leave the door open while you're wandering outside. They do need a way to get in, so if you can reduce those entry points for them, that will keep a lot of them out," said Allen.

Although it does depend on the type of insect, Allen says one home remedy you can try is filling an empty spray bottle with vinegar and spraying between cracks, doorways, or just right at those unwanted visitors.

Even though essential oils haven't been scientifically proven to help keep insects and spiders out of your home, Allen said natural products can work.

"The thing with most oils is they breakdown that outer shell of the insect or the skeleton, and basically cause the insect to die. With a lot of those essential oils, I think a lot of it is that oil contact with them more than the peppermint smell for example. In some cases they work, in some cases they don't," stated Allen.

Allen also said once winter arrives the crawly creatures that didn't find a home won't last long.