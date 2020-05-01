Tips for recovering financially after the pandemic

The first day of the month often means a stack of bills are due.

But, since many workers have been furloughed or seen reduced hours because of COVID-19 closures, how should they approach their finances?

Jeff Partridge, a financial advisor with Patridge Financial, said some of the most important steps is to get organized, make a budgets that reflects any changes made during the pandemic and compare it to your budget before the pandemic, and look for any chances to save.

Additionally, he recommends if you have free time because you are not working, to participate in continued education in order to invest in yourself.

If you do need to delay a bill, it's helpful to be straightforward and open to creative solutions.

"Please, please reach out to them and talk to them," said Patridge. "It is the best thing you can do and then share your current situation with them with what's been going on, and then that will give you the opportunity, I think, to look at the possibilities that they offer."

Partridge estimated it will take one to two years for the economy to recover financially from Coronavirus.