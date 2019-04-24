Time to trash prescription drugs

Every year, about 7,000 Americans die from drug overdoses, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Furthermore, an estimated 3.2 million people reported misusing prescription pain relievers, making prescription opioids the second-most abused rug after marijuana in the U.S.

“In South Dakota, 270 people died of opioid overdose between 2014 and 2017,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., said.

The majority of the drug abusers claim they get the drugs free from friends and family; including from the home medicine cabinet.

To cut access to the drugs, local law enforcement agencies join with the DEA for a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications during the event. However, the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or other sharp objects.

Take back sites include:

• Rapid City Police Department Public Safety Building

• Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

• Spearfish Police Department

• Newcastle Police Department

• Sundance Police Department

• Perkins County Sheriff's Office

• Sheridan County Sheriff's Office

To locate other DEA Take Back sites, go to DEATakeBack.com or call 1-800-882-9539.

This is the 17th drug take back day since the program began nine years ago. Since 2010, the DEA has collected close to 11 million pounds of medications.

