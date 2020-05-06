Timber industry, Black Hills National Forest weigh in on health, future of the forest

The Black Hills National Forest conducted an intense, three year study, designed to better understand the changing forest and gauge it's overall health. Although the results are still in draft form, National Forest Service scientists are already looking at options.

Black Hills National Forest, S.D.

"We sat down and started a conversation about not necessarily and number, but what do the numbers tell us? What are the trends in the data telling us?" said Jerry Krueger, supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest. "And, as you might expect, folks have questions not only about the analysis and report, but wanted some clarification on how that data was put together and they're reaching their conclusions about what the data means. And we've started this grand collective discussion about where should we be going now."

Krueger says timber harvesting helped curb the mountain pine beetle epidemic. Now that the threat is reduced, the national forest is re-evaluating the health of the forest and looking towards the future.

"We haven't had any really big wildland fires for a few years, we've got great data now that we've invested heavily in, and we've got a peer reviewed, best-available science publication being developed," said Krueger.

Krueger hopes the report will be done in mid-to late August, and says while the report will not offer direct guidance or recommendations, it will lay out possible scenarios to aid in decision-making.

But, it isn't just the government that worries about the forest's health. The timber industry plays a part.

Krueger describes a positive, working relationship with the timber industry and says decisions about the forest are not made behind closed doors.

"When we started early conversation about the changed condition of the forest and what that might mean for our timber program, we brought folks to the table that needed to be at the table because they are effected by any changes," said Krueger.

Members of the timber industry also describe a positive working relationship with the forest service, but they are frustrated by the way this project was handled.

"This report was produced by the Forest Services without stakeholder input, and only now are they requesting comments from stakeholders, which is the wrong way to do this," said Ben Wudtke, Associate Director of Black Hills Forest Resource Association.

Wudtkestresses that the black hills national forest is usually superb at working with stakeholders, but this time, he wishes the industry would have been involved from the start.

"Because this report is a draft and they have received a lot of comments on it, it's difficult to speculate what the final report is going to look like but at the end of the day, the discussions that we're have really are going to affect our ability to manage the forest and any reduction in the timber sale program will result in closing companies, will result in lost jobs and will result in lost capacity to manage this forest," said Wudtke.

Krueger says the next steps moving forward are hearing from working groups on what the advisory board is recommending, looking at the final analysis in August, and continuing the conversation with other stakeholders.