Thune visits B9 Creations

Senator John Thune was in Rapid City on Thursday touring a local start up company specializing in 3-D printing.

B-9 Creations is a young company that has quickly become an industry leader in their field, according to their website. The company's founders developed their own 3-D printers, specializing in extremely fine details.

They have clients around the world and are commissioned to print just about everything. They get a lot of requests for things like dentures and parts for medical devices.

Thune says it's companies like these that are reshaping South Dakota.

"The one thing that we need to do across our state is diversify and what you're seeing here with the advent of the is type of business is some wonderful new technologies and applications coming right here out of Rapid City, South Dakota that are literally solving problems not only here but also across the world," Thune said.

While agriculture is still South Dakota's largest industry, Thune says we continue to see South Dakotans across the state expanding into the technology field.