Thune takes coronavirus test

Senator John Thune (R-SD) has tested negative for COVID-19 after self-quarantining himself earlier this week.

On Friday, the Republican senator took the test after leaving Washington, D.C. with flu-like symptoms. The results were made public on Saturday.

"While Thune has been advised that self-isolation is no longer necessary, he will continue to follow the CDC's general coronavirus guidelines, and he encourages all Americans to do the same," reads a statement from his office.

Original story:

Sen. John Thune said he was “glad the Senate was able to rise above politics and act in a bipartisan way” as it approved the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t rise for the vote; finding himself under the weather.

“I unfortunately had to miss today’s (Wednesday) votes – something I’ve rarely done during my time in Congress. I felt under the weather this morning and, out of an abundance of caution, thought it was the responsible decision to avoid contact with my colleagues on Capitol Hill. Rest assured, I’ve been in touch with the attending physician at the Capitol and with my doctor in Sioux Falls – both of whom advised that self-quarantine was not required. Again, out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the advice I’ve been giving South Dakotans, I decided that avoiding others was the best option.”

The House is expected to vote on the relief package sometime Friday.