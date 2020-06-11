Thunder Valley continues to support community despite COVID

Thunder Valley CDC on the Pine Ridge reservation is finding ways to continue to support their community while also respecting social distancing guidelines.

Thunder Valley has nine initiatives they are working towards within their community -- including workforce development and fostering the Lakota language. Although they're limiting the number of people within their facilities, Thunder Valley staff are continually finding new ways to support the community during the pandemic.

"Facilitating that partnership with Indigenous Response Network and Generations Indigenous ways have made it possible for us to distribute food boxes and cleaning supply kits to elders across the reservation with hopes that we can expand that to everyone," said DeCora Hawk, Thunder Valley's director of community engagement.

Hawk says they've distributed over 16 hundred cleaning supply kits across the reservation and sent out more on Wednesday, June 10.