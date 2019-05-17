Thunder Valley apartments ready for residents

It's time to move in.

To the Thunder Valley apartments that is.

The innovative development project on the Pine Ridge Reservation has taken a big step forward with the opening of its apartment complex.

Thunder Valley is creating a comprehensive community at Sharp's Corner near Porcupine. Since its inception in 2012 the project has grown to include 21 homes either finished or under construction. There is a commercial sized egg production project and a two day care centers.

And a community center has just been completed that is open to the entire reservation community to rent for events. And now add in 12 brand new apartment units.

"There are limited living options here on the reservation and so one of the reasons why we created this project is to give folks the opportunity to have a place to live," said Thunder Valley Apartment Property Manager Layne Knox. "We are so excited that is is finally open."

Knox received 50 applications for the 12 apartment units and now has a lengthy waiting list.

And Thunder Valley is just getting started. Later this year it plans to break ground on a commercial business complex.