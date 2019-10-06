Thunberg announces march on mayor's office

Greta Thunberg has announced a surprise visit to Rapid City on Monday.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist made the announcement in Pine Ridge on Sunday where she took part in a pair of panels aimed at merging environmental issues and Native American ones.

Thunberg met with other youth leaders from the Red Cloud Indian School and together announced a plan to march on the mayor's office in Rapid City.

They plan to meet at Memorial Park around 11 a.m. before, presumably, heading to the city hall. They did not say what specific actions they want the mayor to commit to.

Thunberg is from Stockholm, Sweden and gained international attention by delivering a scolding speech to world leaders at the United Nations. She organized a worldwide school climate strike back in September that drew millions of people to the streets in more than a dozen countries.