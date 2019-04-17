Three schools on Pine Ridge now have counselors

A grant through the Substance abuse and mental health association, or SAMSA will now provide funds for three schools on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to hire counselors.

This grant was created by Edwina Brown Bull, and Bim Pourier of Little Wound School, who wanted to do more for their students.

Once the grant was awarded, they partnered with Crazy Horse School in Wanblee and American Horse School in Allen.

"It's going to help a lot of kids because it's already helping a lot of the kids that are coming through," says Andrew Tarrell the project manager with the SAMSA grant.

At American Horse School, two counselors are now working full time, Monday through Friday, helping out where they can. They are trained to talk with students about trauma, when before, the kids had no one to turn to.

"We're able to provide them with a place to go instead of sitting in the principle's office or having to stay in class because there isn't somewhere for them to sit and visit. It's making a real difference already," says Lucy Cottier a counselor and social worker at American Horse School.

The students that come to counselors are talking about a variety of things, but one of the main topics is grief. In some cases this stems from knowing someone who has committed suicide.

"You want to be strong for them and be a positive role model for them and some days you think back to all the ways that I can help this child because every child is different," says Cottier.

The grant is in the beginning stages, but the entire staff at the school will go through trauma training to prepare for full implementation of the program this fall.

For teachers, they already see a difference and the positive impact on their students.

"I can just give Andrew a call, we have a student here that wants to talk or needs some time away and instead of pausing the whole class he can come and get the kid and we can continue the lesson," says Samuel Aroundhim a paraprofessional educator at American Horse School.

Each teacher at American Horse School will go through an online academy, that will train them on how to help students dealing with trauma. The program will take each staff member 15 to 16 hours to complete.