Three more sentenced for counterfeit money in Rapid City

Three Oklahoma Residents Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money in South Dakota United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that two men and a woman from Oklahoma, convicted of Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency, have been sentenced by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Michael Glenn Ogden, age 38, was sentenced on December 18, 2019, to 41 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Marcus Paul Franklin, age 46, was sentenced on January 27, 2020, to 41 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Mary Allen Autry, age 42, was sentenced on February 7, 2020, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The amount of restitution owing has been deferred for 90 days.

The three were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2018. The charges related to the trio using printers, paper, and chemicals to convert legitimate $10 U.S. currency bills into counterfeit $100 U.S. currency bills. Using this equipment, they manufactured and passed thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. $100 bills in South Dakota and other states.

This case was investigated by the Rapid City, South Dakota, Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman prosecuted the case. Ogden, Franklin, and Autry were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after their respective sentencings.