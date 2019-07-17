Threats against Congress may break record this year

Threats against U.S. lawmakers are on track to set a new record this year.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who testified before the House Administration Committee on Tuesday, said there have been more than 2,500 instances of threats so far this year.

If that pace continues, the number of threats will break last year’s record, which stands at about 4,900 cases.

Sund testified at the request of House Homeland Security Committee Chairman, Bennie Thompson.

Thompson expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s recent tweets against four Democratic congresswomen may provoke attacks on lawmakers.

Sund told lawmakers the Capitol Police Board will adjust strategies to address threats as needed.

