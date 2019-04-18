Thousands of new plants come to Rapid City's Greenhouse

Since last Friday, shipments of 12,000 new plants are pouring in.

Parks and Recreation staff members are transplanting the seedlings into four-pack holders to give the flowers room to grow.

After the recent snow storm, 500 new seedlings caught frostbite. But they are being replaced as soon as possible.

The city greenhouse will have 25 thousand plants in total.

The Greenhouse Supervisor John Berglund says he is happy to also bring out the five banana plants growing in the greenhouse for three years. The banana plants will be transplanted to Halley Park.

The rest of the plants will be disbursed throughout several parks and along West Boulevard in May.