Thompson sentenced for role in Rooster theft

One of the two men who pleaded guilty to being involved with the theft of two dozen guns from the Rooster in Rapid City last August was sentenced in federal court Thursday afternoon.

29-year old Zephaniah Thompson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of firearms in January.

For that, District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Thompson to 57 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

In the factual basis statement signed by Thompson, he admitted to dropping Matthew Keifer off near the Rooster on West Main the morning of the theft and then picking him up a short time later.

They took the guns back to Thompson's residence in Fairburn where serial numbers were grinded off some of the guns.

22 of the 24 stolen guns were recovered.

Matthew Keifer pleaded guilty to theft of firearms in April and has not yet been sentenced.