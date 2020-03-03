This week honors, celebrates women in construction

This week is a celebration of all the National Association of Women in Construction chapters across the nation.

The organization is about promoting and encouraging women in construction, both those who are already in it and those considering it. It's still a male-dominated industry, but that shouldn't stop anyone.

"Well, the workforce is low total across the board for male and female, so now would be a great opportunity for those females that are interested to get into it," said Misty Fuller, a member of the Black Hills chapter and part of the WIC Week Committee.

Young women interested in getting into the field should start out by learning more about construction and shadowing someone.

"Just do a little research, check out schools, maybe Western Dakota Tech and start exploring what's available," said Leah Braun, the chairperson for WIC Week.

There's an event Wednesday, March 4 to celebrate the week. It's at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center starting at 5 p.m. and is free to anyone interested in learning more.