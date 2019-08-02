This new bike isn't just hot; it's sizzling.

Indian Motorcycle partnered with Traeger Wood-Fired Grills to create this motorcycle-grill hybrid.

"It was a few years in the making, and we just thought it would be a really unique concept, and we pitched it to Indian, and they were super excited about doing something out of the box like this," says Marketing Director of Traeger Grills, Tyler Stark.

It's an Indian Springfield Darkhorse bike, with an Ironwood 885 wood pellet grill attached as it's sidecar.

"From what I know, it's the industry-first fully functional barbecue bike. You can cook on it, and you can ride and cook. It's a really fun piece if you just want to cruise the open road and you need a spot to stop and eat lunch you have all your cooking stuff right here," says Stark.

It's powered by a coal battery generator, which means it's rechargeable.

"I saw this, and I was like I got to have it," says Motorcycle rider, Bobbie Irvin.

From custom butcher paper, cutting boards, storage spots, and even custom tailpipes to funnel the grill's smoke, the motorcycle grill is a show stopper.

"Take it around town, and when I get hungry, pull over and fire it up. Grab a rib and continue on my journey," says Irvin.

Even though many offered to pay a pretty penny for the bike, Stark says right now it's a one of a kind.