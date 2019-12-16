Thieves are shopping for your information for Christmas

While you're out shopping for holiday gifts, thieves are shopping for your information.

"The first thing I would do if it's a scam, hang up," said Doris Ann Werlinger who works at AARP.

But not all scams are over the phone, some arrive in an email.

With Americans predicted to spend thirty billion dollars this holiday season according to the National Retail Federation, shipping is on everyone's mind.

"We have emails that are coming in from people that say they have ordered something and they have a tracking number, don't go there. It's just an item to get you to give your information off to people that are trying to scam you for money," said Werlinger.

But that isn't the only scam, the FBI released a statement about gift card scams saying 'Be careful if a boss or a friend asks you via email or text to buy gift cards because scammers can fake these messages.'

And just Monday morning, charity scams.

Sgt. Casey Kenrick works with for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

"So it's always a great idea to research any group you're giving money to, whether it's a go fund me or a charity that you find online. Doing just five or ten minutes of research to find out if it's a reputable company," said Kenrick.

With all the scams out there, there is one thing to keep in mind.

"If it's too good to be true or too easy to get out of a situation by whether it's sending gift cards or whether its giving account information, it probably is," said Kenrick.