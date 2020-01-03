There’s a lucky – and rich – person near Philip

The New Year is starting off great for one lucky person who bought a winning lottery ticket in Philip.

A Lucky For Life ticket matching five of five winning numbers was sold at Coyle’s Super Valu in Philip before Thursday’s drawing. The ticket earns someone $25,000 a year for life; or a cash option of $390,000.

Ticket numbers were 1, 3, 18, 22 and 33. Thursday’s winner was close to winning the game’s top prize ($1,000 a day for life) but missed the Lucky Ball.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket as soon as possible and visit a state Lottery office to claim the prize.

Since Lucky For Life sales began in South Dakota in 2017, the state has been home to several big winners. Thursday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s fourth second-prize winner, while a top prize was also claimed in 2019.

