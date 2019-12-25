Therapy dog Douglas helping patients at Hospice House

A unique team in Rapid City is helping out those with terminal illnesses in more ways than one. The therapy dog program started back in 2011, bringing four paws, a wet nose, and a smile to those needing it the most.

Douglas and Hospice House patient Alice enjoying some quality time together. (KOTA TV)

"I'm doing this in honor of my mom," said Dawn Madge, a handler part of the therapy dog program through the Hospice House.

Her first therapy dog was Chloe back in 2011. Douglas joined the team just two short years after that.

"Douglas is a long-haired miniature dachshund. He's 8 years old. He's an American Kennel Club Grand Champion, so he's a show dog, and he's still in the show ring. We are currently competing in obedience," said Madge.

He has titles across the board, including rally ones, obedience, and confirmation. Douglas' newest title is a therapy dog distinguished through the American Kennel Club, which involves 400 documented visits. It's the highest title a dog can get.

"We stop at the nurse's station and obviously inquire what rooms they feel would like a visit from the therapy dog. Then we go to these rooms and we make an introductory visit and we meet special people," said Madge.

One of those special people is Alice Scranton. She couldn't do an interview with us because of some speech issues, but you could tell Douglas was the best part of her day with the big smile on her face during his visit.

According to his owner, Douglas never meets a stranger. He has the perfect temperament to deal with patients and family members. You can tell he's working when he hops onto a bed and lays down, providing plenty of smiles and joy.

"They provide emotional support, comfort. Sometimes patients with pain or anxiety issues, you can use medications but sometimes that's just not enough, so they provide additional support," said Hospice House Volunteer Coordinator Angela Wiederich.

There are four dogs on rotation at the Hospice House from therapy dogs to ones that will do tricks for the patients and provide some entertainment. It's something everyone there looks forward to.

It's not the only program at the Hospice House that's volunteer-based. Plenty of beauticians and massage therapists will lend their talents to patients to help them relax. There are also opportunities to be an in-home volunteer and provide respite care so families can run errands, take a break or rest, as well as nursing home volunteers that visit and provide companionship.

If you want more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.