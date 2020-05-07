The ups and downs of virtual teaching

Barbara Sachs describes it as a roller coaster and Ben Lemay says all he wants is for his kids to play.

"The biggest challenge for me as an educator is that if you were to come into my room and watch me, just watch me in my element, when I feel like magic is happening, the whole entire thing, all of it, is built on relationship," said Barbara Sachs, a third grade teacher at South Park Elementary. "I can't do that right now and I'm sad about that."

"In the classroom, they have a weekly assignment with music that they can download and practice," said Ben Lemay, an orchestra teacher at West Middle School. "I wanted to create a space for them where they felt like practicing their instrument or playing their instrument was kind of an escape from the rest of everything else that's going on."

Rapid City Area Schools uses different platforms for virtual learning.

"Zooming is crazy with a bunch of 3rd graders, as you can well imagine," said Sachs. "They're doing all sorts of stuff and I love it."

Sachs says she communicates with her students and parents and the kids send their assignments back to her as photos or videos.

Even though he prefers face-to-face learning because of the nature of teaching music, Lemay says he has met with a few students via Zoom for individual lessons and says their playing has improved.

But, this whole process can be frustrating for teachers, who may have students who are not participating, and parents, who are juggling life.

"I know some parents are very frustrated because they have four or five kids at home and one computer and they have to figure out how to get that computer to the kid so they can see what their assignments are," said Lemay.

Lemay is in his second year teaching and says this whole process has taught him patience and not to stress on the details.

Both Sachs and Lemay miss their students and are looking forward to being back in the classroom.