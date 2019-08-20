The trial continues for William Thoman with new evidence presented to the jury

The attempted first-degree murder and criminal solicitation trial for 63-year-old William Thoman continued today, with the police officer involved and a neighbor taking the stand.

Thoman is accused of plotting to kill a local doctor.

Rapid City Police Officer, Kent Przymus, has been involved in two separate investigations into Thoman.

Both cases accuse Thoman of trying to hire someone to kill somebody else.

As part of a sting operation, the officer passed along a fake phone number to Thoman that he believed would connect him with a hit man.

But Thoman never ended up calling the number.

The jury heard recorded phone calls between Thoman and his neighbor while Thoman was in jail, intended to show Thoman's anger toward the previous judge involved in the case.

The neighbor, Ron Sasso, confirmed Thoman said he wanted to get a gun at least three times.

He also said Thoman wanted to pursue a malpractice lawsuit against the doctor who treated his wife.

However, Sasso reiterated his main concern was that Thoman was depressed and possibly suicidal after his wife's death.

The trial continues tomorrow.