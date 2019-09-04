The suspect to a deadly hit and run is still on the loose

For 11 months, Brittany Romey was in agony waiting for justice to come for her 1-year-old daughter by finding out who was the driver of the car that turned her life upside down.

Rapid City police tell us George Matousek was the driver behind the wheel in that deadly crash.

On Oct. 5, 2018, two vehicles were wrecked at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.

Two adults and 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon were thrown from the car .

Days after the crash, Mackayla's mother Brittany Romey told us she was blindsided.

"I got knocked out and my cousin got knocked out by the airbags. And then my whole world was flipped upside down," Romey said.

Mackayla died from her injuries.

Weeks later we spoke to Rapid City Police Capt. John Olson who said there was a suspect in mind, and were trying to put together all the evidence to catch him.

Police reviewed surveillance video in the area and interviewed several witnesses.

We went back to the police in late November, and police said they were waiting for the results to come back from more than one crime lab.

But the lack of an arrest weighed on the family's heart as they visited the baby's grave site every other day.

The wait frustrated police as well.

"This is a frustrating case as far as having to wait on somebody else to help you do your work," Olson said.

In early April, police asked the FBI for help to expedite specialty forensic lab work.

Once the evidence came in, police determined 37-year-old George Matousek was the driver who caused the crash.

On Tuesday, police issued a warrant for Matousek, charging him with second degree manslaughter and five counts of hit and run.

Police said the case is no longer in their hands and have turned it over to the Pennington County State's Attorney Office.

State Attorney Mark Vargo said he is not ready to comment on the case because he just received the file. But he said he will thoroughly review this case and may speak in the future.

If anyone has any information about Matousek's whereabouts contact the RCPD Criminal Investigation Division at (605) 394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.