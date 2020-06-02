The summer tourism season begins

Tourism is key to South Dakota's economy, but some may wonder if the pandemic is stopping people from visiting the Black Hills?

"It's certainly not what we're used to this time of the year. When you cancel as many events that were canceled from sporting events to festivals to fairs those kinds of things, it's had a huge impact," says the president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, Julie Schmitz Jensen.

When it comes to the leisure market, Jensen says they're happy to see how many people are coming to the Black Hills and to Rapid City.

"People feel safe here because of the great outdoors. They can stay away from people and still have fun with their family. So yes, we're feeling pretty good about it. It's certainly nothing to celebrate yet, but it's better than it could have been," says Jensen.

Jensen believes the fall tourism season will provide the area with an extra lift.

"I think for are area the fall has become a really strong shoulder for us. And so we're looking at the fall as being something that will give us a little extra lift," says Jensen.

The district manager for AAA Rhonda Keller says they're seeing more people driving in this year.

"It's going to be people, families getting into their cars, and they're going to have a great family adventure," says Keller.

Keller also expects to see more visitors from surrounding states.

"You still get that family vacation experience. I think our national parks are going to see an uptick in numbers this year. This is what families are going to do," says Keller.