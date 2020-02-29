The staff at Armadillos is getting ready to open for the season

It's that time of year again when the staff at Armadillos gets ready to open their doors for the season.

To get ready for their 25th-year, the staff was working hard throughout the month of February.

From cleaning the store, training new employees, and of course, making the ice cream, the staff is ready to welcome back customers.

Last season Armadillos introduced flavor explosion, and the owner says it will be coming back again.

This is when four times out of the year, they offer multiple flavors.

Usually, they only offer one flavor of the day, but during flavor explosion days, they offer six.

"So we do that four times a year, and it gets a better rotation of all our flavors. And everyone gets their favorite flavor in more often. And so it's been very good," says the owner of Armadillos, Austin Brummer.

Armadillos opens Sunday at noon, and the flavor of the day is Strawberry butter.