The search for missing people in Pennington County continues

Today was the last day of a four-day search for Serenity Dennard and Larry Genzlinger.

Teams were brought in from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming on Friday working alongside The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

They say that teams have not stopped searching for Serenity, but this is the first time the search for Genzlinger resumed, since being postponed back in October due to continued snow cover in the higher elevations.

Lieutenant Dustin Morrison says since the weather has gotten better, it was time to go back out.

"We have some dog teams from out of state and we are again continuing our search today," said Morrison. "The weather has finally improved, the snow is melted so we are back out here."

The Sheriff's office says if you see anything, or have any information pertaining to either missing persons case, please give them a call at (605) 394-2151.