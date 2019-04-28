The search for Serenity Dennard approaches its third month

Almost three months since nine-year-old Serenity Dennard disappeared, search and rescue teams continue to investigate.

Six dog teams assisted the search Sunday but came up empty-handed. Capt. Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they will continue to search until Serenity is found. Of course, this means searching the areas surrounding the Children's Home Society which they will continue to do until they have evidence that she is not there. During the week the Sheriff and Chief Deputies get together to discuss the progress and the investigations.

"There's another whole wing of this thing that's going on that you don't see or hear, the investigatory side of it, and they are investigating hundreds and hundreds of leads over the course of this investigation that it started. They've made hundreds of interviews, they've done search warrants, they've done all those other things that are behind the scenes," says Harrison.

As they continue to follow leads and send dog teams out, costs are also increasing. Not everything is an extra cost though since the out of state dog teams volunteer their time for the search, something Harrison says they are grateful for. Ultimately they want to find Serenity and will continue to search regardless of the cost.

"I mean, you can't put a price on a life right? And so, especially a young life like a nine-year-old girl and so we're going to do what we need to do and it's tax payer dollars, yeah it is tax payer dollars because that's who we get our dollars from, the tax payers. But we believe the tax payers want us to find this little girl and that's what we're going to do," Harrison says.

Investigators will meet tomorrow to determine the next steps this week.