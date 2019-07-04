The rain didn't stop the Piedmont parade

With more than 100 parade participants, the people in Piedmont lined the streets to take part in the celebration.

"Time for us all to come out and celebrate our independence day, the birthday, so it's just an awesome time," says parade committee chairman, Kevin Morello.

People of all ages got an up-close look at different floats, trucks, and horses that rode down the street.

Morello says the parade has been going on since the 1980s and that in the last five years it has grown tremendously.

For many people, it's about continuing the strong tradition of coming together with family and the community.

"This is a small community, and we grow to over 12-thousand people for this day. It says a lot about this community of Piedmont. We really pull together to make a big celebration of our independence," says Morello.

When it comes to the younger kids, it was mainly about seeing the big floats pass by and receiving candy, but for others, it was all about seeing the rich history of the parade.

The Piedmont community is already looking forward to next year's parade and is hoping the rain stays away.