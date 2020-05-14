The prom must go on

The limo, the dresses, the flowers and tuxes. Prom is a high school experience staple for many, so what happens when COVID-19 canceled Rapid City school events for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year? Rapid City Senior, Leisette Fuchs, and her mother decided it wasn't another thing that had to be taken from students, and decided to plan a "new" prom. The prom will be on June 13 from 7 to 10:30 PM at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn.

This is technically a private event, no schools are involved but all Rapid City students are invited regardless of the high school. That includes Stevens, Central, St Thomas More, Rapid City Christian, Home School and others. However, space is limited. Once all tickets are sold, no more tickets will be made available. In the case that the event is cancelled due to COVID-19, full refunds will be provided.

The twenty dollar tickets can be purchased at https://2020promrc.homesteadcloud.com. Attendees will enjoy music, dancing, soda, and snacks. Security has been hired as well as adult chaperones providing supervision. all Rapid City high school Juniors and Seniors are invited to attend, with the maximum age of attendees being 20 years old.

The event coordinators wanted to give a big thanks to the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn and Dance DJ Powerhouse for agreeing to drop event fees if the prom is canceled due to health restrictions.