The oil market is historically low

"The oil market, I would say you know we're at such a low, low, low level. These are historically the lowest prices ever especially if you correct for inflation," an observation from a former member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange John Tsitrian.

You can fill up your tank for less than two bucks per gallon, at least one good thing in a bad situation, but these low prices directly reflect our economy.

"The oil market of course is a very important commodity for the economy and when the economy is moving, oil will move," said Tsitrian. "But for now we're just in a slow growth period and oil prices are reflecting that."

Which leads some people to think about investing in the industry.

"If I were a speculator or trader of some sort, I'd be much more inclined to be a buyer of this market," said Tsitrian. "It's hard to imagine going much lower than this though I suppose anything is possible."

Tsitrian says the oil industry is risky because of the numerous outside factors potentially disrupting the market.

"It's just so volatile, by nature the trading is volatile," said Tsitrian. "It's so subjected to so many geopolitical events that really almost have nothing to do with the supply and demand fundamentals."

So should you invest in the oil market? There's no sure answer to that question. The only sure bet at this point, your price at the pump.

