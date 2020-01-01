The new year brings a new face to one family

According to UNICEF, more than 392,000 children are born worldwide on New Years Day 2020 and one of those was right here in Rapid City.

Take a look at the first baby born in the new year at Rapid City Regional Health hospital.

At 9:24 Wednesday morning at Rapid City Regional Health hospital, a baby girl was born to Kayla and Devin Maher.

Doctors told them the baby would be born on New Year's Eve, but the Maher's lucked out and are in love with their newborn.

While this is Kayla's third child, for Devin it's his first child. Making him a new dad.

"She is perfect," said Kayle. "She was nine pounds ten ounces, twenty and a half inches long and came out screaming," said Devin.

The baby's name is still undecided.