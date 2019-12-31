The mobile pantry had a successful year

The truck and mobile pantry were donated to help those living in the "food desert" of Rapid City where there are limited grocery stores.

Almost a year later, and the mobile pantry now serves more than fifteen hundred people per month. George Rokusek from Feeding South Dakota says this helps people in these communities.

"There are people that can't get here or have a hard time with people that don't have vehicles, aren't able to drive, have to rely on public transportation, or friends or family or neighbors," said Rokusek. "Well by this mobile we go into communities, some of those people can be near their home and take care of that without relying on somebody else so its been a huge help in that way."

Feeding South Dakota is looking to roll out into nearby communities in the future.