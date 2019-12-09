The meth campaign is transitioning to its next step

Meth, sitting on a three-legged stool held up by prevention, treatment, and public awareness.

Almost a month into the 'Meth. We're on it.' campaign.

With many people nationwide criticizing the state for the recent 'Meth. We're on it' campaign, the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Social Services Laurie Gill says otherwise.

"Within the first week of the awareness campaign, we had already had people that had been referred into treatment," said Gill.

And while the campaign is public awareness, Governor Noem is asking for money in the 2020 budget to treat meth.

"Well we have a limited number of beds in our state and they are being stretched to the capacity by the current meth issues that are happening out there. So dollars are going to be rolling in to be able to funnel two additional treatment resources," said Gill.

Yet another portion will be put into prevention targeting middle schools across South Dakota.

"Because those are the kids that need to know. This is sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders before they hit high school how are you going to talk about this when it's put in front of you and you have decisions to make. So those are the kinds of things that are coming next that we will be talking a lot about," said Gill.

If you or anyone you know is affected by meth please make sure to check out onmeth.com for more information and resources.