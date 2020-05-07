The importance of telehealth during a pandemic

Telehealth is an asset for many patients and health care professionals like Dr. Kari Scovel, especially during the pandemic.

"It has given patients that you already have an avenue for communication. As well as open up to the whole state of South Dakota for physiotherapy services in this area," says Dr. Kari Scovel, a licensed psychologist for Scovel Psychological and counseling services.

Scovel conducts about ten telehealth calls per day and says at this time; it's not uncommon for people's emotions to be more intense.

"I've seen a lot of patients that are experiencing high levels of anxiety as well as some people who have been suicidal. So there is help available," says Scovel.

According to Scovel, most insurance companies have waived their co-pays for telebehavioral health medicine.

"Which makes it more economical. Especially if people are economically strained, which many are at this time," says Scovel.

The service is beneficial to patients, from not having to travel to being able to do the session in their own home.

"It's confidential. People can grab a cup of coffee and sit down on their couch and have that session," says Scovel.

Social distancing and self-quarantining provide unique challenges. And without a telehealth service, Scovel believes there could have been more community spread.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-273-8255 or

