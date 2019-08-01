The future for ranchers

The Vice President of South Dakota StockGrowers Association Scott Edoff, a rancher himself, says one of the reasons for this aging demographic could be because it's harder for the younger generation to get into the business.

He says there is a significant capital startup they have to overcome to get their foot in the door.

Another up-and-coming setback ranchers might face a lack of available space, that Edoff partially blames on governmental agencies buying large amounts of property to put in public parks and wilderness areas.

Edoff believes that as the current generation of ranchers begins to age out, we could see a decline in the overall health of the industry.

"It means it's going to be a struggle for people to put food on their table; that's what the future means. That there may be a famine in this country because we don't know where we're going with this," says Edoff.