Get ready for some summer fun because the fountains at Main Street square are up and running again.

The fountains will be running six days a week, from 11 am to 7 pm.

But they will NOT be running on Monday, because that will be their full maintenance day.

The president of Destination Rapid City Dan Senftner says they will be monitoring everything very closely.

"Now you got to remember with the splash pad it's not standing water. This is something that comes up and goes away. Comes up and goes away. Goes through a filter system and is treated by our chemical company with chlorine and so forth, similar to a swimming pool. So we're very, very careful with it," says Senftner.

The plan is to have the fountains running until Labor Day.