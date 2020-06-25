The emergency care shelter is moving to a new location

The temporary emergency care shelter at the Civic Center's Rushmore Hall will be moving to a smaller location at 725 N. LaCrosse St.

Dustin Willett, the director for emergency management for Rapid City and Pennington County, says they will continue operations at the Civic Center until they're ready to transfer everything to the new facility.

They estimate that transition will take place on July 6.

The shelter at Rushmore Hall has 100 beds and is designed to treat homeless people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Willett says since they began operations, the most people they saw at one time was 14.

"Are census numbers I think have fluctuated. Under ten, but right around ten, seven, eight, nine, ten over the last several days. That's still a significant number of people. That one we need to support their recovery, recuperation, their convalescent from COVID-19," says Willett.

The shelter officially opened on May 22, and since then, they've provided services for about 50 people.