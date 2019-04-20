The do's and don'ts when it comes to Easter candy

Children while Easter egg hunting, try to find the biggest and brightest eggs but what's inside those eggs needs to be eaten in moderation, Easter candy.

Dr. Jobman at Black Hills Pediatric Dentistry tells us the main type of candy to stray away from, sticky ones. All to try and prevent cavities.

"That means jelly beans, fruit snacks, jolly ranchers, things like that that can get stuck in your teeth, the sugar tends to hand around a lot longer. So a better alternative is to do Easter M&M's or the little Hershey's kisses, or those cute little bunny shaped chocolates," says Dr. Jobman a pediatric dentist at Black Hills Pediatric Dentistry.

Also be mindful of when you or your children are eating the Easter candy goodness. A quick tip to remember, eat them with a meal instead of snacking throughout the day.

"The more we snack on that sugar, the more it stays around," says Dr. Jobman.

Keep the candy in a common area, like the kitchen. That way when it's time for bed, the kids aren't sneaking in a couple treats after they brushed their teeth.

"Do not let those kids take it to their bedrooms because if they're anything like my kids, they're going to want to sneak candy whenever they can," says Dr. Jobman.

The last tip, prevention. Make sure until your child is about 8 or 9 you're helping them brush their teeth.

Kids under three can use a rice size amount of fluoride tooth paste, kids ages 3-6 can use a pea size amount and make sure you're getting in those dentist visits.

"The first dental visit should be at age one and that allows us to provide a great opportunity for you and your child to have a good experience, and should a "sugarbug" come our way, maybe after Easter candy, you've got a familiar face to help," says Dr. Jobman.

So make sure to keep the candy in moderation, and brush those pearly whites.

"Happy flossing, happy brushing, and most importantly Happy Easter from all of us at Black Hills Pediatric Dentistry," says Dr. Jobman.

Dr. Jobamn says it is common for children to come in with tooth aches around holidays associated with candy, like Easter and Halloween because children are eating so much sugar, it causes discomfort. So make sure we're brushing our teeth.