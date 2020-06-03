The doors are open at the Rapid City Public Library

Since mid-March, the inside of the Rapid City Public Library has been closed, but now the doors are back open.

Even though the library is open, normal operations will be a bit different.

When people come in, they're required to wear a mask and to encourage social distancing, the capacity has been lowered, and furniture has been moved.

The process to check out books will remain the same; the only difference people will notice are the sneeze guards at the checkout, designed to keep staff and visitors safe.

Guests can still use the computers, but the time limit has changed. Before, people could spend up to three hours on the computer, now it's limited to 60 minutes at a time.

"It's increasing the access to materials, to research, to computers and technology. And this is a community gathering place, and I think this is just that next step to getting things back to normal and coping with where we're at," says the public relations coordinator, Laurinda Tapper.

The library hours will stay the same, but on Wednesdays from 9 am to 11 am, those hours will be designated to seniors and those who are immune compromised.