The dangers of leaving your child in a hot car

As the summer heat makes an appearance in the Black Hills, it's important to remember why you shouldn't leave your kids in a hot car without the air conditioning on.

Pediatrician Dr. Cara Hamilton says theNational Safety Council noted that in 2018, 53 children died of heatstroke related to being left alone in a hot vehicle.

If a child is left in a car without air-conditioning, on a warm enough day and the temperate inside the car reaches over a hundred degrees, it can make them sick.

Hamilton says they can become dehydrated fast, their heart rate can begin to climb, and they can have a hard time staying alert.

"Strange time where we're not supposed to bring our children into grocery stores and things like this. And we're trying to minimize their exposure, and so we're tempted to leave them in vehicles, but if at all possible don't bring your children on these errands. Leave them at home, so they don't have to be locked up in a car," says Dr. Hamilton.

Hamilton added that if a child's temperature is too high for too long, it could cause brain damage.