The curtain opens for a new theatre in Rapid City

Get ready to chase down the popcorn with a cold beverage as you recline in the new movie theatre replacing the AMC Rushmore 7. It is now known as Golden Ticket Cinemas.

The luxury seven-theatre complex next to the Rushmore Mall is officially open to welcome avid movie goers.

People dashed into the Golden Ticket Cinemas Friday to grab a free popcorn and drink as they tried out the new reclining seats.

The last time Rapid City saw a new theatre was in 1993 and definitely not one with these upgrades.

In two weeks, the bar will be open to serve alcoholic beverages in the evenings. But the kitchen will open soon to offer hot foods like onion rings, wings and pizza.

One visitor brought a young companion to check out how spacious are the theatres.

"For one, you know exactly where you are going to be sitting. There's no guessing. No coming in and wondering if you're going to have a place to sit with your family and friends. So that's good. And then it's just luxury. Have everything you need right here," Yvonne Bears, a visitor, said.

The theatre will also offer popcorn refills if a guest brings in an AMC popcorn bucket and cheaper ticket deals on Tuesdays.