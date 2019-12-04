The countdown for ski season is on at Terry Peak.

Get ready to bundle up and strap on your ski accessories, because ski season at Terry Peak is right around the corner.

"The snowmaking system has been operating, and they're out there pushing the snow around here on Stewart slope. Getting it ready for the Friday startup," says the marketing director for Terry Peak, Linda Derosier.

The slopes are set to open on Friday, and while Derosier says they don't expect to see a huge crowd early on, she believes many season pass holders have been itching to hit the slopes.

"We see season pass holders from Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, of course, and Nebraska, so we have a lot of season pass holders out there that like to frequent Terry Peak," says Derosier.

Even though they don't expect a huge crowd, it's all-hands-on-deck to make sure the more than 1,000 pairs of rental skis and snowboards are prepared for the season.

"Our rental crew has been working all summer long and fall testing our skis and getting the snowboards ready. And tuning things up," says Derosier.

And throughout the season, there will be about 150 employees at the ski area to make sure snow sports lovers are taken care of.

"Kind of varies depending on how much terrain we have open and if we have both lodges opened," says Derosier.

Opening weekend is Friday through Sunday. Terry Peak will then close on Monday, but reopen on Saturday the 14, full time.