The coronavirus could impact the wedding dress industry

The Coronavirus and wedding dresses. Some may think these two have nothing to do with each other, but that's not the case.

"A lot of our factories and all of our dresses are mainly produced overseas. We have a few select brands that are actually manufactured and produced here in the United States. Still, the majority are produced overseas in China," says the manager for Audra's Bridal, Frankie Stone.

Stone says it's not only her store which can be affected by the virus.

"Mainly, the entire bridal industry," says Stone.

But, when it comes to a wedding dress shortage, Stone doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

"Our manufactures and vendors and designers have given us promises that it won't happen," says Stone.

Even though Stone is not extremely concerned at the moment, she is making sure she is prepared.

She's buying more stock, communicating with other stores, and searching out vendors that produce in the United States.

"Those brands we can actually hone ourselves to more, and if there is a specific dress that a bride is looking for, we can actually look for styles that are similar," says Stone.

Stone says a few brides have come in to question if the virus will delay their shipment.

"It's something that right now is not an issue with us because they're getting their shipments through and in on time," says Stone.