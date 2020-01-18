The consequences of driving over a fire hose

Nationally, statistics show an increase in home fires in December, January, and February. That's why drivers must watch out for emergency vehicles, especially when firefighters are battling fires.

Driving over a fire hose. It doesn't only come with consequences for you, but the crews battling the fire.

"It's very simple. It will damage the fire hose itself and create a water hammer. Which can cause damage to the fire engine and stop the flow of water and injure firefighters," says Pennington County fire administrator, Jerome Harvey.

Harvey is just one of many firefighters who has experienced this first hand.

"When you've flown that amount of water that you need to suppress the fire with, I've seen it lift people off the ground," says Harvey.

Harvey says an incident like this has happened in the past year, both here and around the nation.

"Anytime that you have your water supply when you're attacking the fire and have your water supply cut off unexpectedly, that could be a real game-changer for anybody," says Harvey.

In South Dakota, if someone does drive over the hose on the scene of a fire or another incident, it's a class two misdemeanor, and it also comes with a hefty cost.

"One length of the supply line that goes from the hydrant to the fire engine itself could be upwards of $700. And that cost has to be absorbed someplace, and it's going to be absorbed by the traveling public by the person that has caused that damage. They will be billed for it," says Harvey.

And the best thing you can do is pay attention when approaching emergency vehicles.

"Pull over when emergency vehicles are approaching. Pullover when you're approaching an emergency scene, and please don't travel over a fire hose," says Harvey.