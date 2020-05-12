The community looks to Meade County for a plan

The Meade County Commission met Tuesday and the main topic of conversation the Black Hawk sinkhole.

One commissioner listening to the community.

One of the commissioner is Ted Seaman.

"Well, we made a motion to go ahead and initiate an application to FEMA through the Black Hills Counsel," said Seaman.

This fund has about five million dollars in it, but the problem is they are competing with other communities for the money.

"If we're successful in that application that has to be submitted by July 31st then we would be able to give those 15 homeowners about 75% of their appraised value on their home," said Seaman.

The county also plans to set aside 30,000 dollars to help homeowners with the appraisal and engineering fees.

Because of how unique this situation is, Representative David Johnson is bringing this issue to Pierre in the next session.

"Actually that's something that I've already been working and I don't believe that's going to be a problem at all, that's actually going to be a fairly simple bill that will be introduced next session," said Johnson.

The bill to be introduced in January would require all mining claims including rumors of past claims be looked into before any developing happens.

