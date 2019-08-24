The community comes together for the resource fair

Parent Connection is a local organization, and its primary goal is to provide resources to families who have children with disabilities.

To help more families in the community, the organization sponsored a resource fair.

The fair was designed to bring awareness to parents about the different places where they can go for help.

With about 25 different organizations, people had the chance to speak with the various representatives and even get a free vision screening for their children.

Outreach specialist for Parent Connection, Lisa Merchen believes this was more than a fair it was a way for the community to network with each other, especially before school is in full swing.

"Because once school gets started it's really busy and your child might find themselves in a situation where you might not really be sure. It might be mental health, it might be daycare, it might be physical health or something school-related, and it's all here," says Merchen.

If a family needs any assistance, they can reach out to Parent Connection