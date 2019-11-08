The clock is winding down for ambulance service outside Sturgis city limits

Not receiving ambulance service has been a concern for people who live outside Sturgis city limits. And now the clock is winding down to see if service will continue into the new year.

Ambulance service will continue to run outside Sturgis city limits until Dec. 31 of 2019.

"We hope we never have to have an ambulance come to our house or our business, but if we do, we would certainly like to have them show up," says one Sturgis resident, Ross Lamphere.

Back in July, the Sturgis City Council met for more than four hours discussing limited ambulance service for people outside city limits.

The council extended the deadline for the service until Dec 31, giving the people of Meade County until Nov 18 to come up with $30,000 to cover the cost for the past six months.

"We've already met that goal and exceeded by a couple of thousand dollars by this point," says Lamphere.

In addition to the money, a proposal needs to be presented to the council, one that includes fundraising goals and a plan to keep the service running.

"Fundraising has worked this time, but I don't see us continuing doing that in five years or ten years. It just isn't possible," says Lamphere.

The long term solution community members plan to present includes forming their own ambulance district.

"Put in place a tax district, so starting by 2021, they would be able to raise funds through the tax district," says Sturgis city manager, Daniel Ainslie.

The next meeting is Nov 18 and the council may decide whether or not to will continue service into the new year.

"We're hopeful they will, but it's not just about the money. I think their true intention is to get a long term solution to this difficult problem," says Lamphere.